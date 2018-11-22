Grant (ankle) posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in the Thunder's 123-95 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

Grant had exited Monday's game against the Kings with an ankle injury, but he was able to shake it off and generate his first double-double of the campaign. The fifth-year big has been a pleasant surprise for the Thunder and a steady complementary offensive asset, as he's posted double-digit scoring efforts in 13 of the past 14 games. Factoring in Wednesday's production, the 24-year-old is averaging a career-best 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.