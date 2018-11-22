Thunder's Jerami Grant: Double-doubles despite ankle issues
Grant (ankle) posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in the Thunder's 123-95 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.
Grant had exited Monday's game against the Kings with an ankle injury, but he was able to shake it off and generate his first double-double of the campaign. The fifth-year big has been a pleasant surprise for the Thunder and a steady complementary offensive asset, as he's posted double-digit scoring efforts in 13 of the past 14 games. Factoring in Wednesday's production, the 24-year-old is averaging a career-best 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Will play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Heads to locker room•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores 14 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Nearly double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong play continues Monday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.