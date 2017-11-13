Thunder's Jerami Grant: In starting lineup Sunday
Grant will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
With Carmelo Anthony (back) ruled out Sunday, Grant will get the start and likely see an increase in minutes and resulting usage. With Steven Adams (calf) also out, Grant will likely benefit from the Thunder going smaller with their lineups and see plenty of minutes at power forward against Dallas.
