Thunder's Jerami Grant: Purs in double-double off bench in victory

Grant posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3 Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 92-79 win over the Bulls.

Wednesday's contest marked Grant's season-high of 35 minutes on the floor. He impressed coach Billy Donovan with a nice outing in a spot start so he saw an expanded role in the offense after Paul George started the game with a cold shot. As long as the Thunder's starters are healthy, it will be hard for Grant to find enough minutes to be relevant.