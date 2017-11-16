Thunder's Jerami Grant: Purs in double-double off bench in victory
Grant posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3 Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 92-79 win over the Bulls.
Wednesday's contest marked Grant's season-high of 35 minutes on the floor. He impressed coach Billy Donovan with a nice outing in a spot start so he saw an expanded role in the offense after Paul George started the game with a cold shot. As long as the Thunder's starters are healthy, it will be hard for Grant to find enough minutes to be relevant.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Will return to bench role Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Fills up box score in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Averages 19.4 minutes in preseason•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Has team option picked up•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Makes most of his chance Wednesday•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...