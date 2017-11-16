Thunder's Jerami Grant: Purs in double-double off bench in victory

Grant posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3 Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 92-79 win over the Bulls.

Wednesday's contest marked Grant's season-high of 35 minutes on the floor. He impressed coach Billy Donovan with a nice outing in a spot start so he saw an expanded role in the offense after Paul George started the game with a cold shot. As long as the Thunder's starters are healthy, it will be hard for Grant to find enough minutes to be relevant.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories