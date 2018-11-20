Thunder's Jerami Grant: Questionable for Wednesday
Grant (ankle) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Grant exited Monday's game against the Kings after rolling his ankle, and coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday that it's "hard to tell" if the forward will be ready to play Wednesday night. The Thunder went through only a light practice Tuesday, so look for a more definitive update after shootaround Wednesday morning.
