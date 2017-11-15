Thunder's Jerami Grant: Will return to bench role Wednesday
Grant will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Grant picked up the start at power forward on Sunday with Carmelo Anthony (back) sitting out, posting 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes. It was a solid showing for the 6-foot-8 big man, but with Anthony healthy an re-entering the lineup, that sends Grant back to a bench role. The demotion for Grant should come with a decrease in playing time, likely falling somewhere in the mid-to-low-20's.
