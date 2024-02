Johnson logged 31 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Oklahoma City's 120-101 win over Austin on Friday.

Johnson led the Blue with 31 points as he got his points in an efficient manner, connecting on 11 out of his 17 field goal attempts. The small forward is currently averaging 21.6 points per game this season.