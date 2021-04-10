site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-mike-muscala-remains-out-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Remains out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Muscala (ankle) won't play Saturday against the 76ers.
Muscala will miss yet another game due to an ankle sprain. However, he was out of the rotation prior to the injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read