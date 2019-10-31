Layman came off of the bench in Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, racking up six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes played.

Acquired in a sign-and-trade from Portland over the offseason, Layman's role in the Timberwolves offense seems to be expanding. His three-point shooting (35.3 percent) currently exceeds that of starter Treveon Graham (16.7 percent) and the latter has seen his playing time steadily reduced since the start of the regular season. Layman, who averaged 7.6 points on 18.7 minutes per game with Portland last year, appears to be the better fantasy option at the moment thanks to his offensive capabilities.