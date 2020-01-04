Play

Layman (toe) is out of his walking boot, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

While Layman's official timeline hasn't been updated, the fact that he's out of a walking boot bodes well for a potential return to practice later this week. The 25-year-old's missed the past 20 games after sustaining a left toe sprain in Nov. 18th's win over Utah.

