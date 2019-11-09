Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Available Friday
Bell (shoulder) is available for Friday's matchup with the Warriors, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Bell was considered a game-time decision and will ultimately give it a go. He is averaging 5.8 points and 4.8 rebounds across 10.8 minutes as a frontcourt reserve for the Timberwolves this season.
