Minnesota recalled Minott from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Minott has been a standout performer for Iowa across various stints in the G League, but he hasn't seen many opportunities with Minnesota during his second NBA season. He's averaging 3.1 minutes across 15 appearances.
