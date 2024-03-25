Minnesota recalled Minott from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.
Minott, Leonard Miller and Wendell Moore were all assigned and recalled Friday, suggesting they went through a practice with the G League squad. Minott has made three NBA appearances in March, totaling six minutes of action.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Not listed on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Won't go Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Rejoins NBA club•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Joins parent club•
-
Timberwolves' Josh Minott: Joining main roster Tuesday•