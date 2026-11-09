Minott notched 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 12 minutes during Sunday's 130-93 loss to the Mavericks.

Minott made the most of his limited playing time, reaching double figures while contributing three combined steals and blocks without committing a turnover. He was aggressive from beyond the arc, attempting eight three-pointers despite playing just 12 minutes. However, much of his opportunity came in a lopsided defeat, and his limited role makes him difficult to trust outside deeper fantasy formats.