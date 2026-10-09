Minott recorded four points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 preseason victory over Philadelphia.

Minott endured a difficult shooting performance, converting just one field-goal attempt and missing four of his five free throws. The 23-year-old forward also committed two turnovers while seeing time off the bench. Minott will look to bounce back during Brooklyn's remaining preseason contests as he competes for minutes in a crowded forward rotation.