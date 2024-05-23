Towns racked up 16 points (6-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 loss to Dallas in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Timberwolves need Towns to be consistent as an offensive threat, and while the numbers have been there most of the time, the efficiency has been lacking. Towns has scored at least 20 points in four of his last eight appearances since the start of the series against the Nuggets while shooting 47.4 percent from the field in that span, so he seems to be getting the job done even when he has an off night from time to time. Given he only made 30 percent of his shots in Game 1 on Wednesday, Towns will aim to bounce back in Game 2 on Friday.