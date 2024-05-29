Towns closed with 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 105-100 victory over the Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Towns had been heavily criticized due to his shooting struggles throughout the series, but he bounced back in a big way Tuesday, missing just one of his five attempts from beyond the arc and just four of his 17 shots overall when including free throws. One game is not going to erase all of his struggles all of a sudden, but this was certainly a step in the right direction. Towns will need to produce at this rate, or even better, if Minnesota want to win Game 5 on Thursday to extend the series even further.