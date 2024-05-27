Towns provided 14 points (5-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 loss to Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Towns can't find an offensive rhythm, and the star big man had another woeful showing, particularly from three-point range, where he missed all eight of his attempts. The double-double was a nice outcome for the fantasy managers who continue to trust him, but it's worth noting Towns has yet to reach the 20-point mark in any game of the series while shooting a woeful 27.8 percent from the field, including 13.6 percent from deep.