Minnesota recalled Miller from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.
Miller, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore were all assigned and recalled Friday, suggesting they practiced with the G League squad. Miller has made two NBA appearances in March, totaling five minutes of action.
