Miller (Achilles) played the final 4:49 of Thursday's 128-91 win over the Trail Blazers, logging two assists and missing his only field-goal attempt.

Due to left Achilles soreness, Miller was sidelined Tuesday for the G League Iowa Wolves' 113-111 win over the Rip City Remix in the affiliate's final game before the All-Star break, but the rookie was healthy enough to make an appearance off the bench for the parent club Thursday. Miller has seen action in just seven games for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 3.7 minutes.