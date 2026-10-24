Miller had 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Friday's 132-125 victory over the Bucks.

Miller turned in another strong performance, playing a larger role than what might have been expected coming into the season. After an encouraging end to the 2025-26 campaign, Miller has picked up where he left off, forcing his way into the rotation. It appears as though Tiago Splitter is not afraid to shuffle his lineups, which is both good and bad when it comes to projecting Miller's fantasy value. At this point, he could be considered for streaming purposes, under the assumption that his playing time could reduce at the drop of a hat.