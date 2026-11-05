Miller logged four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 135-105 loss to the Knicks.

Miller made the most of his limited offensive opportunities, collecting three offensive rebounds while contributing as a passer and rim protector. The reserve forward finished with a plus-six rating despite Chicago's 30-point defeat. His ability to contribute in multiple categories is encouraging, but his modest playing time and limited scoring opportunities restrict his fantasy appeal.