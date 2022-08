Garza signed a contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

While the terms of the deal weren't disclosed, it seems likely the contract is an Exhibit 10 deal as Garza aims to claim a roster spot on the regular-season roster. The 2021 second-round pick logged 12.2 minutes per game last season with the Pistons, averaging 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over 32 appearances.