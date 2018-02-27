Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Continues producing in Monday's win

Bjelica registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals across 34 minutes in Monday's 118-100 win over the Kings.

Bjelica drew another start and made good use of it, posting his first double-digit scoring effort since Jan. 25 in the process. The third-year wing will apparently continue running with the first unit for the foreseeable future in the absence of Jimmy Butler (knee), and although the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jeff Teague and Andrew Wiggins figure to continue doing much of the heavy lifting on offense, he's certainly capable of offering solid production across the stat sheet. As long as he continues to see sufficient minutes, he could certainly pay off in both season-long and daily formats on a frequent basis.