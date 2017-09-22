Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Still limited, going through non-contact drills

Bjelica (foot) has remained limited to non-contact work in the weeks leading up to training camp, Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reports. "I'm doing everything but contact," Bjelica said. "I think I'll be ready for the [start of the] season."

Bjelica underwent surgery back in March to address a break in his left foot, and whiles the Wolves are encouraged by his progress, he'll still be on the shelf when camp opens next week. Coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters at the team's media day Friday that Bjelica is "getting close," so the expectation is that he'll be ready when the regular season begins in mid-October. Last season, Bjelica averaged 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting just over 42 percent from the field.