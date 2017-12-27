Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Won't have restrictions going forward
Bjelica said Wednesday that he does not anticipate having any restrictions going forward after he returned from a 15-game absence Monday against the Lakers, Timberwolves radio voice Alan Horton reports.
A sprained foot kept Bjelica on the shelf for more than a calendar month, but he finally made his return on Christmas Day and logged six minutes of action in Minnesota's victory over the Lakers. The team will likely bring the wing along gradually, but once he's back up to full speed, he should be expected to see roughly 15 minutes per night off the bench. Prior to the injury, BJelica was averaging 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game in November.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns from foot injury•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns for Christmas Day•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Could play Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Likely a week away from return•
-
Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Upgraded to questionable Monday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...