Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Won't have restrictions going forward

Bjelica said Wednesday that he does not anticipate having any restrictions going forward after he returned from a 15-game absence Monday against the Lakers, Timberwolves radio voice Alan Horton reports.

A sprained foot kept Bjelica on the shelf for more than a calendar month, but he finally made his return on Christmas Day and logged six minutes of action in Minnesota's victory over the Lakers. The team will likely bring the wing along gradually, but once he's back up to full speed, he should be expected to see roughly 15 minutes per night off the bench. Prior to the injury, BJelica was averaging 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game in November.