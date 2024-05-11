Alexander-Walker played through an apparent left shoulder injury before he was ejected with 5:44 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves' 117-90 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal round, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "Right now, it hurts," Alexander-Walker said of his shoulder. "We'll see what happens [Saturday] when I wake up and everything's settled."

Alexander-Walker scored six points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two assists in 26 minutes off the bench before he and Kyle Anderson were both assessed technical fouls midway through the fourth quarter for arguing with officials. He appeared to hurt his shoulder shortly before the ejection, as he was on the receiving end of a hard screen, and his frustration with the officials stemmed from what he perceived as a missed foul call. The reserve wing's status is now in question for Sunday's Game 4.