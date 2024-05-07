Alexander-Walker accumulated 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 106-80 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

As has been the case throughout the entire playoff run, Alexander-Walker was impressive and provided a scoring punch off the bench, unsettling the Nuggets with his long-range shooting and energy. Alexander-Walker averaged just 8.0 points per game during the regular season, but he's taken his play to another level in the playoffs, scoring in double digits in four of his six appearances while upping his scoring average to 11.3 points per game.