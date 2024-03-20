Alexander-Walker will start Tuesday's game against Denver.
With Rudy Gobert (ribs) and Naz Reid (head) sidelined, Minnesota will use a smaller lineup with Kyle Anderson starting at the five. Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels round out the starting five. Alexander-Walker has been on fire, averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 three-pointers over his last four games.
