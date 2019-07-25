Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Likely to start at power forward
Coach Ryan Saunders said Tuesday that "there is a strong possibility" that Covington (knee) opens the season as the Timberwolves' starting power forward, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Covington has worked primarily as a small forward during his NBA career, but his combination of size (6-foot-9, 225 pounds) and shooting ability shouldn't put him at a major disadvantage at the other forward spot. Aside from potentially opening up more rebounding opportunities for Covington, a position change likely won't dramatically impact the 28-year-old's overall production. The Timberwolves' main motivation to shift Covington to power forward would be to open up minutes on the wing for rookie Jarrett Culver and offseason pickup Jake Layman. Covington didn't play after Dec. 31 due to a right knee injury that ultimately required surgery, but he's expected to be back to full health for training camp.
