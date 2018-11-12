Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Monday
Covington (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Covington was traded to the Timberwolves on Saturday in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia, but he'll have to wait until Thursday (at the earliest) to make his Minnesota debut. The 27-year-old, who is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this season, should slot into the Timberwolves' starting lineup once he's cleared to play. Covington's next chance to play comes Thursday against the Pelicans.
