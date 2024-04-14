Simons (knee) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Kings.

No surprise here, as Simons has not played since March 22 and was deemed doubtful prior to the game. He will finish the season with career-high averages of 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.4 triples across 34.4 minutes per game. The 24-year-old will now set his sights on the 2024-25 campaign.