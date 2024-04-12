Simons (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Simons continues to deal with left knee tendinitis and will be unavailable for a 10th consecutive game. It seems unlikely that he'll return for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Kings.
