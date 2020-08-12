Anthony scored 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 134-131 win over the Mavericks.

The 36-year-old had his most productive game to date in the bubble, but Anthony hasn't been slacking -- he's scored at least 20 points in three straight games, and four of seven overall since play resumed. With CJ McCollum playing through a back injury, Anthony has stepped up as an effective sidekick for Damian Lillard as the Blazers try to secure a spot in the playoffs.