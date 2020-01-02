Anthony produced 26 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 loss to the Knicks.

Anthony returned to New York for the first time since 2017, scoring a season-high 26 points. He found his rhythm early and was even being cheered by the Knicks fans. Of course, they may have been cheering because their team was actually winning. Either way, Anthony certainly had things going, although did struggle in the counting stats. His defensive production from earlier in the season has fallen off leaving him almost completely reliant on scoring the basketball.