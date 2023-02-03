Payton (illness) has been downgraded to out for Friday's matchup against the Wizards.
Payton is under the weather and will miss at least one contest. Given Friday's matchup is the first half of a back-to-back set, it's certainly possible the defensive-minded guard will be sidelined Saturday as well. Shaedon Sharpe is a candidate for increased run while Payton is out.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Questionable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Quiet again in win over Hawks•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Available Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Probable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Officially out•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Downgraded to doubtful•