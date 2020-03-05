Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double in win
Whiteside had 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds and four blocks in Wednesday's win over Washington.
Going up against one of the most vulnerable defenses in the league, Whiteside was able to have another huge night, posting his 11th straight double-double and tacking on four blocks. Over that 11-game span, Whiteside is averaging 17.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 33.2 minutes.
