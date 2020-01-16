Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Goes back to double-doubling

Whiteside posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Rockets.

Staying near the paint and shooting quick upon pick-and-rolls gave Whiteside another double-double after snapping his streak at seven on Jan. 13. The 30-year-old is heading into the open market after this season, so it may be imperative he obtains the double-digit points and boards that are parts of his profile. The impending free agent heads to a Friday game with Dallas having averaged an amazing 18 points, 16.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks on the road in 2020.