Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Likely to play Monday
Whiteside (illness) is probable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Whiteside missed Friday's game with the Bucks due to an upper respiratory problem but already appears to have recovered. He'll look to extend his streak of seven-straight double-doubles if he plays.
