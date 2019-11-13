Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Listed as probable
Whiteside (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Whiteside carried a similar designation into Tuesday's game against the Kings but wound up playing 21 minutes, tallying 17 points, seven rebounds and one assist. His status should clear up closer to tip-off.
