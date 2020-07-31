Whiteside had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes during Friday's 140-135 overtime win against the Grizzlies.

Whiteside shifted into a reserve role as Jusuf Nurkic reclaimed the starting center gig. Nurkic was downright spectacular, finishing with 18 points, nine boards, six swats, five dimes and two steals in 33 minutes, while Whiteside may very well have seen even less playing time had Nurkic not fouled out. As such, Whiteside may not be an appealing option for fantasy purposes in the near future unless Nurkic receives a night off at some point.