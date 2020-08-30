Whiteside will return after exiting Saturday's Game 5 against the Lakers with a dislocated left pinky finger, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Whiteside suffered the injury during the first quarter and immediately headed to the locker room, but he'll be able to retake the court. He had two points (1-4 FG) and two rebounds over seven minutes in the early going of Game 5.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Starting next to Nurkic•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out•
-
Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside: Unlikely to play Saturday•