Layman will start Monday against the Pacers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Layman moves into the starting lineup for the injured C.J. McCollum, who should be out for at least the next week with a knee injury. It's unclear if Layman will continue to start in McCollum's absence, or if the team will change the lineup based on the matchup. In the starting five, Layman could see an increased role.