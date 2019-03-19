Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Draws start Monday
Layman will start Monday against the Pacers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Layman moves into the starting lineup for the injured C.J. McCollum, who should be out for at least the next week with a knee injury. It's unclear if Layman will continue to start in McCollum's absence, or if the team will change the lineup based on the matchup. In the starting five, Layman could see an increased role.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Scores 13 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Another strong effort Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Standard league relevance continues•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Plays 31 minutes in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Career-high scoring tally•
-
Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Solid effort off bench•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.