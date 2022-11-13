Grant (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
As expected, Grant will play through a sprained ankle. He's coming off his best game of the season, which was in Damian Lillard's absence, where the forward posted 27 points, eight boards, four dimes, four steals and a block in 42 minutes. Lillard is back Saturday.
