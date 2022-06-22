Grant was traded to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday in exchange for a protected 2025 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Grant had long been rumored to be on the trade block this offseason, and the Pistons wasted little time in moving him before Thursday night's NBA Draft. Grant performed well in two seasons in Detroit, including averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 2020-21. This past season, injuries limited Grant to just 47 games, but he led the team in scoring at 19.2 points per contest. In Portland, Grant will team with Damian Lillard on a re-tooled Blazers roster with hopes of returning to postseason contention in 2022-23. Currently, Grant projects to be locked in as one of the Blazers' starting forwards.