Grant finished with 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Sunday's 140-123 win over the Mavericks.

Due to the blowout nature of the contest, Grant had to settle for fewer minutes than usual, but thanks to his superb shooting performance, he didn't notice any notable decline in the counting categories. Though his usage rate has dropped two percentage points with the move from the Pistons in 2021-22 to the Trail Blazers this season, Grant's career-best 62.3 true shooting percentage has enabled him to reach greater heights in category leagues. On a per-game basis in eight-category leagues, Grant is the 51st-ranked fantasy performer.