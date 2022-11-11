Grant (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
Grant played through the injury Thursday to post 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 42 minutes without Damian Lillard (calf) available. Both players should be good to go Saturday, so Grant may not possess quite the same upside.
