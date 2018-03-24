Nurkic (back) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Nurkic landed on the injury report headed into the evening due to back soreness, but it now looks like the team was exercising caution with the designation. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual workload in the contest.

