Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Available Friday
Nurkic (back) is available for Friday's game against the Celtics, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Nurkic landed on the injury report headed into the evening due to back soreness, but it now looks like the team was exercising caution with the designation. Barring any setbacks, look for the big man to take on his usual workload in the contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Friday with back soreness•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Dominates down low again Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-doubles in Sunday's victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts modest score after early foul trouble•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Probable for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Foul trouble limits production Thursday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...