Nurkic finished with 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 boards, 6 assists, 5 steals, and one block in 37 minutes of a 131-122 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Nurkic posted his third double-double of the series, but his effort wasn't enough to offset the dynamic effort of his Lakers' counterparts as he finished -19 in the game. The loss ends Portland's season and Nurkic's fourth year as a Trail Blazer.