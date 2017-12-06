Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Exits Tuesday's game with sprained ankle
Nurkic suffered a right ankle sprain during Tuesday's game against the Wizards and will not return, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Nurkic appeared to land awkwardly on the ankle and limped to the locker room after attempting a free throw. With it being late in the fourth quarter, there's no reason for Nurkic to re-enter the game, so his night is officially over. Prior to leaving, Nurkic posted 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 29 minutes. Look for Nurkic to have more tests performed following the game to make sure there's nothing more serious at hand.
