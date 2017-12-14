Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable for Friday
Nurkic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Nurkic has missed three consecutive games with a sprained right ankle, but the fact that he's not being ruled out a day in advance could mean there's some optimism over a potential return. Look for Nurkic to test out the ankle during Friday's morning shootaround, with an update on his availability likely coming shortly after it. Zach Collins and Meyers Leonard have both picked up starts during Nurkic's absence, so both players would likely see an increased role if he's unable to give it a go again.
